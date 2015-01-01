Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Deaths due to an opioid overdose nearly doubled from 2013 to 2017. Our objective is to describe the trends in intent, healthcare resource use, and clinical outcomes among adults with opioid exposures.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study is a retrospective analysis of data from the 55 U.S. poison control centers. Adults, >19 years, with an opioid as the primary poisoning agent between 2005 and 2018 were included. These years were divided into three epochs (2005-2009, 2010-2014, and 2015-2018) to describe the trends in frequency, intent, severity, healthcare resource use, and regional differences in U.S. adults affected by prescription and illicit opioid exposures.



RESULTS: A total of 546,049 (54.4%) of the 1,002,947 opioid-related cases reported to the U.S. poison centers met inclusion criteria. The percentage of patients with a moderate/major clinical effect increased in each epoch (24.4, 29.13, and 35.3%) as did the proportion of patients with illicit opioids (coded as heroin) as their primary substance (2.89, 5.47, and 13.95%). Illicit opioid use was associated with increased frequency of moderate/major clinical effects (54.2 vs. 27.4%), need for an ICU procedure (11.4 vs. 6.8%), and death (3.9 vs. 1.2%) compared with prescription opioid use. Suicidal intent (34.88%) followed by misuse/abuse (26.26%) were the most frequent intents. Misuse/abuse increased in frequency over each epoch in the study period (23.1 vs. 26.12 vs. 30.3%).



Discussion and conclusions: The severity of clinical effects and death following acute opioid poisonings increased over the study period, driven by suicidal intent and an increasing proportion of illicit opioid cases. This study highlights the importance of developing strategies to address suicide prevention in addition to the continued focus on opioid use disorder.

Language: en