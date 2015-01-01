Abstract

We read the article by Hadaye et al. in your recent issue with a lot of interest.[1] The subject of their study is a matter of apprehension for all, and they have brought out some important conclusion. However, there are some concerns which we would like to raise.



Firstly, a scoring system such as injury severity score (ISS) could have been better to describe the severity of trauma patients instead of categorizing as "fatal" and "nonfatal" injury". The authors have defined their groups but not in terms of ISS, which is more universal. There is also no reference source where the authors have used to categorised their groups if the same has been described in past. ISS can predict the severity and risk of mortality from trauma, as polytrauma patients (ISS >16) have a higher risk of mortality.[2] The authors have operationally defined "fatal group" as death within 30 days of the accident. However, it remains unclear in the methodology how they included when follow-up is missing and study is cross-sectional. The characteristic profile of fatal injury patients is missing so as of how they were different from the non-fatal injuries, like were there more numbers of "no helmet users"or was the speed of vehicle were more in the fatal group? An association among these variables and fatality...

Language: en