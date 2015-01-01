SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pavlacic JM, Dixon LJ, Schulenberg SE, Buchanan EM. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2020.1785473

PMID

32669050

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Adverse consequences of binge drinking episodes are well-established, but fewer studies have investigated how incremental changes in daily alcohol use relate to well-being. We examined within- and between-person associations in alcohol use and next-day valued living to enhance our understanding of the impact of alcohol use on following-day outcomes in college students.

Participants. During November 2018, 73 undergraduate participants (65.7% female) completed surveys through Qualtrics.

Method: Using daily diary methodology, participants completed nightly surveys (N = 784) on their cellular devices over a two-week period.

Results: Within-participant variations in evening alcohol use demonstrated a negative linear association with next-day valued living, controlling for relevant variables.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings supplement other studies demonstrating the impact of individual variability in alcohol use on engagement in valued behaviors. Knowledge of the hazards of alcohol use within the context of valued living has the potential to inform alcohol use prevention and intervention programs.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol use; daily diary; valued living

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print