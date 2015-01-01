Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Adverse consequences of binge drinking episodes are well-established, but fewer studies have investigated how incremental changes in daily alcohol use relate to well-being. We examined within- and between-person associations in alcohol use and next-day valued living to enhance our understanding of the impact of alcohol use on following-day outcomes in college students.



Participants. During November 2018, 73 undergraduate participants (65.7% female) completed surveys through Qualtrics.



Method: Using daily diary methodology, participants completed nightly surveys (N = 784) on their cellular devices over a two-week period.



Results: Within-participant variations in evening alcohol use demonstrated a negative linear association with next-day valued living, controlling for relevant variables.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings supplement other studies demonstrating the impact of individual variability in alcohol use on engagement in valued behaviors. Knowledge of the hazards of alcohol use within the context of valued living has the potential to inform alcohol use prevention and intervention programs.

