|
Citation
|
Pavlacic JM, Dixon LJ, Schulenberg SE, Buchanan EM. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32669050
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Adverse consequences of binge drinking episodes are well-established, but fewer studies have investigated how incremental changes in daily alcohol use relate to well-being. We examined within- and between-person associations in alcohol use and next-day valued living to enhance our understanding of the impact of alcohol use on following-day outcomes in college students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol use; daily diary; valued living