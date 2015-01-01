Abstract

Active commuting to and from school has several health implications. Self-reporting is the most common assessment tool, but there is a high heterogeneity of questionnaires in the scientific literature. The purpose of this study was to analyse the feasibility and reliability of the Spanish "New Version of Mode and Frequency of Commuting To and From School" questionnaire in children and adolescents. A total of 635 children (5-12 years old) and 362 adolescents (12-18 years old) filled out the questionnaire twice (14 days apart). Feasibility was evaluated using an observational checklist. The test-retest reliability of the "New Version of Mode and Frequency of Commuting To and From School" questionnaire and the distance and time to school were examined using the kappa and weight kappa coefficient (κ). No misunderstanding of questions was reported. The time to complete the questionnaire was 15 ± 3.62 and 9 ± 2.26 min for children and adolescents, respectively. The questionnaire showed substantial and almost perfect kappa coefficients for the overall six items (k = 0.61-0.94) in children and adolescents. The "New Version of Mode and Frequency of Commuting To and From School" questionnaire is a feasible and reliable questionnaire in Spanish children and adolescents.



