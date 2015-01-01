SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rosenberg A, Uwinshuti FZ, Dworkin M, Nsengimana V, Kankindi E, Niyonsaba M, Uwitonze JM, Kabagema I, Dushime T, Krebs E, Jayaraman S. Traffic Injury Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15389588.2020.1785623

PMID

32678676

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Road traffic crashes (RTCs) are common among motorcyclists in Kigali, Rwanda. The Service d'Aide Medicale Urgente (SAMU), a prehospital ambulance service, responds to many of these crashes. We aimed to describe motorcycle-related RTCs managed by SAMU.

METHODS: SAMU clinical data including demographic information, injury characteristics, and management details were analyzed descriptively for all motorcycle crashes occurring between December 2012 and July 2016.

RESULTS: Every patient included in this study was injured. These patients all called the ambulance for their injuries after a motorcycle crash. There were 2,912 motorcycle-related RTCs over the study period, representing 26% of all patients managed by SAMU. The incidence of motorcycle crashes in Kigali was 258 crashes per 100,000 people over the 3.5-year study period. The average age was 30 years and 80% were males. The most common injuries were to the lower extremities (n = 958, 33%), head (n = 878, 30%), or upper extremities (n = 453, 16%). Injuries often resulted in fractures of extremities (n = 740, 25%) and external hemorrhage anywhere in the body (unspecified region; n = 660, 23%), yet few were severe based on the Kampala Trauma Score (n = 23, 2%) and Glasgow Coma Scale (n = 42, 1.5%). The most common interventions were provision of diclofenac (n = 1,526, 52.5%), peripheral intravenous (IV) access (n = 1,217, 42%), and administration of IV fluids (n = 1,048, 36%).

CONCLUSION: Motorcycle-related RTCs represent a large burden of disease for patients treated by SAMU in Kigali, Rwanda. Young men are most at risk of injury, which imposes a financial strain on society. Though injuries occurred frequently, critical trauma cases from motorcycle crashes were uncommon. This may be a result of several initiatives in Rwanda to improve road safety.


Language: en

Keywords

Africa; Motorcycle; emergency medicine; prehospital; road users

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print