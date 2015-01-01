Abstract

The objective of this study was to systematically analyze the literature surrounding dual-task (DT) effects on gait in typically developing children (TDC) and to conduct meta-analyses where applicable. After reviewing the abstracts of 676 articles, a total of 22 studies were included. The outcomes of interest were relative change in gait speed, cadence, stride length, double support time, variability in stride length between single and DT walking; and the exposures were concurrent tasks used for DT gait assessment. DT significantly affected each gait parameter (point estimate (PE), ranged from PE, -0.10; 95% CI, -0.13 to -0.08; p < .001 to PE, -0.66; 95% CI, -0.94 to -0.38; p < .001). The strength of DT effects varied by the concurrent task used. The greatest DT effect on gait speed, which was the most commonly presented outcome, was reported when upper extremity complex functional tasks (PE, -0.36; 95% CI, -0.49 to -0.23; p < .001, fine motor tasks (PE, -0.35; 95% CI, -0.38 to -0.32; p < .001), and verbal fluency tasks (PE, -0.26; 95% CI, -0.30 to -0.21; p < .001) were completed concurrently with gait. Children and adolescents experience performance decrements when they walk under DT conditions. Concurrent tasks differentially affect the degree of DT interference for each gait parameter.

