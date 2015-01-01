Abstract

PURPOSE: The outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been associated with reports of increased anxiety, depression and fear among the general population. People with underlying psychiatric disorders are more susceptible to stress than the general population. The purpose of this study was to determine the prevalence of concomitant psychiatric conditions in the orthopaedic trauma population during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study evaluated orthopaedic trauma patients who received care at our institution between February through April of 2019 and February through April of 2020. Patient sex, age, mechanism of injury, associated injuries, fracture location, tobacco use, employment status, mental health diagnosis and presence of interpersonal violence were documented. Mental health diagnoses were defined based on International Classification of Diseases-10 classification.



RESULTS: The study included 553 orthopaedic patients evaluated at our institution during the defined time period. Patients in the 2020 cohort had a higher prevalence of mental health diagnoses (26% vs. 43%, p < 0.0001) compared with the 2019 group. The odds ratio for mental health disorder in the 2020 patients was 2.21 (95% CI 1.54, 3.18) compared with the 2019 cohort. The 2020 cohort had a higher percentage of patients who reported interpersonal violence (20% vs. 11%, p = 0.005).



CONCLUSION: Our study showed a higher prevalence of psychiatric disease among orthopaedic trauma patients during the COVID-19 pandemic when compared with those seen during the same time of the year in 2019. Stress induced by the coronavirus pandemic can place patients with mental illness at a higher risk for perilous behaviours and subsequent fractures.

