Abstract

BACKGROUND: Disruption of visual-vestibular interaction after a concussion can cause gaze instability with head movements. The long-term impact of concussion on gaze stability is unknown.



OBJECTIVE: This cross-sectional comparative pilot study examined gaze stability in the chronic stage after a concussion (greater than one year). A secondary objective was to examine the relationship between gaze stability and sleep.



METHODS: Outcome measures included: 1. Gaze stability in logMAR (mean loss of dynamic visual acuity (DVA) in the yaw and pitch planes); 2. Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI); 3. Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS). Post-Concussion Symptom Scale (PCSS), time since injury, and number of concussions were collected for the people with concussion.



RESULTS: The study sample included thirty-four adults (mean age 23.35±1.3 years). Seventeen had a history of 1- 9 concussions, with a mean duration of 4.4±1.9 years since last concussion; and 17 were age and sex-matched controls. Mean pitch plane DVA loss was greater in the concussion group compared to the control group (p = 0.04). Participants with a previous concussion had lower sleep quality based on the PSQI (p = 0.01) and increased daytime sleepiness based on the ESS (p = 0.01) compared to healthy controls. Mean DVA loss in the pitch plane was significantly correlated with the PSQI (r = 0.43, p = 0.01) and the ESS (r = 0.41, p = 0.02).



CONCLUSION: Significant differences in dynamic visual acuity may be found in young adults long after a concussion, compared with those who have no concussion history. Furthermore, loss of dynamic visual acuity was associated with poorer sleep quality and higher daytime sleepiness.

Language: en