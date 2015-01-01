Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory (NSI - 22) is a validated self-report measure designed to assess neurobehavioral symptoms (NBS) after mild TBI (MTBI). Psychological and behavioral factors have been shown to be predictors of persistent NBS reporting in veterans; however, there is still a gap in knowledge about these associations in a civilian population presenting for treatment.



OBJECTIVE: This study seeks to identify the predictors of increased NBS reporting on the NSI-22 in a treatment-seeking population with MTBI.



METHODS: Analysis of 80 treatment seeking participants admitted to an interdisciplinary outpatient rehabilitation program with a diagnosis of MTBI. NSI-22 was used to measure NBS reporting. Predictor variables identified by univariate analysis were entered into a multivariable regression model, which was adjusted for demographic variables.



RESULTS: Higher NSI-22 scores correlated with increased level of depressive complaints (PHQ-9), higher disability (M2PI), lower satisfaction with life (SWLS), prior MTBI, fewer years of education, absence of motor vehicle collision (MVC), and unemployment at time of assessment. When those variables were used in a multivariable linear regression model, PHQ-9, M2PI, years of education, and absence of MVC remained statistically significant.



CONCLUSION: Psychological factors and level of societal participation predicted increased NBS as compared with injury severity and time since injury.

Language: en