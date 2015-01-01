|
Lavalle HM. Rev. Asoc. Med. Argent. 2019; 132(4): 9-14.
Consenso de Buenos Aires sobre alcohol y drogas en áreas relacionadas con el transporte de pasajeros
(Copyright © 2019, Asociacion Medica Argentina)
Mandatory requirement to investigate the use of alcohol and drugs in all personnel working in areas related to all passenger transportation. The mandatory required result should be "0" alcohol and negative drugs tests. After having confirmed consent of the given information as well as a proper explanation of the policy related to this matter, in case of drug or alcohol positive result, the personnel will be ceased in their function. (AU)
Language: es