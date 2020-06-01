|
Citation
|
Guz S, Kattari SK, Atteberry-Ash B, Klemmer CL, Call J, Kattari L. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32680801
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Adolescence is a developmental phase in which young people begin to explore their identity and seek to understand how their identity fits into the larger society. Although this is a developmental task for all adolescents, it is especially salient for sexual and gender minority youth. Owing to oppressive social structures and stigmatized identities, adolescents who identify as nonheterosexual or noncisgender are vulnerable to experiencing disproportionate adverse health outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Suicidality; Mental health; LGBTQ; Questioning