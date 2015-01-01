Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study's purpose has been to describe the psychosocial repercussions of Cranioencephalic Trauma caused by motorcycle accidents.



Methods: It is a descriptive and longitudinal research with a qualitative approach, being defined as a case study. Instruments were applied; being used a semi-structured interview, and also observation at the patient's home. The data were analyzed through triangulation, searching for lines of convergence between them, and subsequently interpreted using the thematic content analysis.



Results: The findings were obtained from the interview transcription, afterwards, the contents were grouped by similarities of meanings and the categories were then presented as follows: "Psychosocial repercussions: duality of yes and no"; "Resignificance of motherhood" and "(Re)valorization of life".



Conclusion: It was evidenced that the patient had no either impact or functional sequelae. Nevertheless, it has been noticed that the repercussions of a motorcycle accident are not always visible; rather, the invisible 'marks' are existent, which sometimes are difficult to be perceived by the victims and their also relatives.



Descriptors: Traffic accidents, pregnant, motorcycle, cranioencephalic trauma.



Objetivo: Descrever as repercussões psicossociais do Traumatismo Crânioencefálico causado por acidente motociclístico.



Métodos: Tratou-se de uma pesquisa descritiva, com recorte longitudinal, de abordagem qualitativa, do tipo estudo de caso. Foram aplicados instrumentos, realizada entrevista semiestruturada e observação no domicílio da paciente. Os dados foram analisados por meio da triangulação, buscando-se linhas de convergência entre os mesmos e interpretados através da análise de conteúdo temática.



Resultados: Foram apresentados a partir da transcrição da entrevista, posteriormente, agruparam-se os conteúdos por similaridades de significados e desvelaram-se as categorias: "Repercussões psicossociais: dualidade do sim e do não"; "Ressignificação da maternidade" e "(Re)valorização da vida".



Conclusão: Ficou evidenciado que a paciente não teve nenhuma repercussão ou sequela funcional. Entretanto, percebeu-se que nem sempre as repercussões de um acidente motocilístico são visíveis, pelo contrário, as 'marcas' invisíveis se fazem presentes e, por vezes, são difíceis de serem percebidas pelas vítimas e seus familiares.

