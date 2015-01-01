Abstract

College alcohol beliefs (CABs; i.e., beliefs that alcohol use is an integral feature of college life) have been shown to be positively associated with negative alcohol-related consequences among college students. Given this information, the present study examined restricted eating before consuming alcohol to increase intoxication as one drinking behavior mechanism through which CABs relate to negative alcohol-related consequences. Additionally, we examined whether the indirect association of CABs and negative alcohol-related consequences through restricted eating differed as a function of enhancement drinking motives, specifically the CABs-restricted eating association (i.e., first-stage moderated mediation). Participants included college students (n = 1347) across 10 states/universities who consumed alcohol in the last month. The majority of participants identified as being White, non-Hispanic (69.0%), female (70.1%), and reported a mean age of 20.92 (Median = 20.00; SD = 4.60) years. As hypothesized, restricted eating mediated the association between CABs and negative alcohol-related consequences. Further, the indirect effect of CABs on negative alcohol-related consequences through restricted eating was stronger in students who endorsed high levels of enhancement motives, compared to students with low or average levels. Our findings suggest that college students with high levels of enhancement motives are at a relatively higher risk of experiencing negative alcohol-related consequences related to CABs via restricted eating, compared to those with average or low levels. Future research is needed to examine additional drinking-related factors that may influence the pathways between CABs and negative alcohol-related consequences among college students.

