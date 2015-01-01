|
Citation
Tian Y, Chen J, Wu X. Anxiety Stress Coping 2020; 33(4): 429-439.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
Background and objective: The study aim was to examine the predictive effect of parental attachment on positive psychological outcomes (posttraumatic growth, PTG) and negative psychological outcomes (posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression symptoms), and to test the mediating role of positive and negative coping in the relationship among adolescents following an earthquake in China.
Language: en
Keywords
coping; depression; earthquake; Parental attachment; PTG; PTSD