32687625
|
OBJECTIVES: Suicide by pesticide self-poisoning is a major public health challenge in low- and middle-income countries. While effectiveness studies are required to test alternative prevention approaches, economic evidence is lacking to inform decision making in research priority setting. Therefore, this study aimed to estimate the costs of a shop-based gatekeeper training programme for pesticide vendors seeking to prevent pesticide self-poisoning in rural Sri Lanka and assess its potential for cost-effectiveness.
Sri Lanka; Suicide prevention; Cost-effectiveness threshold analysis; Ex-ante economic evaluation; Pesticide self-poisoning; Research priority setting