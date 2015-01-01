|
Citation
|
McNamara EH, Grillakis AA, Tucker LB, McCabe JT. Exp. Neurol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32692987
|
Abstract
|
Closed-head traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a worldwide concern with increasing prevalence and cost to society. Rotational acceleration is a primary mechanism in TBI that results from tissue strains that give rise to diffuse axonal injury. The Closed-Head Impact Model of Engineered Rotational Acceleration (CHIMERA) was recently introduced as a method for the study of impact acceleration effects in pre-clinical TBI research. This review provides a survey of the published literature implementing the CHIMERA device and describes pathological, imaging, neurophysiological, and behavioral findings.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Behavior; Review; Traumatic brain injury; Imaging; Animal models; Closed-head impact model of engineered rotational acceleration; Common data elements; Diffuse axonal injury