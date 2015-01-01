Abstract

Closed-head traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a worldwide concern with increasing prevalence and cost to society. Rotational acceleration is a primary mechanism in TBI that results from tissue strains that give rise to diffuse axonal injury. The Closed-Head Impact Model of Engineered Rotational Acceleration (CHIMERA) was recently introduced as a method for the study of impact acceleration effects in pre-clinical TBI research. This review provides a survey of the published literature implementing the CHIMERA device and describes pathological, imaging, neurophysiological, and behavioral findings.



FINDINGS show CHIMERA inflicts damage in white matter tracts as a key area of injury. Behaviorally, repeated studies have shown motor deficits and more chronic cognitive effects after CHIMERA injury. Good progress with model application has been accomplished by investigators attending to what is required for model validation. However, the majority of CHIMERA studies only utilize adult male mice. To further establish this model, more work with female animals and various age groups need to be performed, as well as studies to further establish and standardize methodologies for validation of the models for clinical relevance. Common data elements to standardize the reporting methodology for the CHIMERA literature are suggested.

