Abstract

In 2019, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition published a note informing about the commercialization in Spain, via the internet, of rhododendron honey from the Himalayas (sacred honey from Nepal). Approximately the price in origin (Nepal) is $ 15 half a liter while 1 ml of an oral single-dose packaged in Spain costs € 302.50. Elsewhere on the internet, its price varies between € 75 and € 125 for a container of 100 to 250 g, when it is of Turkish origin. The Agency note alluded to its content in grayanotoxin (GTX) and that it was advertised as a product with psychoactive properties. This matter was discussed in the Standing Committee of the European Commission in March 2019 and it was agreed that the European Food Safety Authority should carry out an evaluation of the toxicological risks associated with oral consumption, and recalled that Nepal was not authorized to export it to Europe1. At the time of writing this Point of View, this report has not been published, but there are more than 90 publications referring to acute toxicity due to overdose of consumption for recreational, therapeutic or even autolytic purposes.



Himalayan honey, better known as mad honey (English) or deli bal (Turkish), is produced by giant bees that obtain nectar from the rhododendron flower, specifically Rhododendron ponticum and luteum. It grows in Turkey (east of the Black Sea), Nepal (Himalayas) and many other parts of the world. The toxic active ingredient is GTX, previously called andromedotoxin, and 25 different isoforms have been isolated, with GTX-I, GTX-II and GTX-III being the most toxic...





En 2019, la Agencia Española de Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutrición publicó una nota en la que infor- maba sobre la comercialización en España, a través de internet, de miel de rododendro procedente del Himalaya (miel sagrada del Nepal). Aproximadamente el precio en origen (Nepal) es de 15 dólares medio litro mientras que 1 ml de una monodosis oral envasado en España cuesta 302,50 €. En otros lugares de internet, su precio varía entre 75 y 125 € por un envase de 100 a 250 g, cuando es de origen turca. En la nota de la Agencia se aludía a su contenido en grayanotoxina (GTX) y a que se publicitaba como un producto con propiedades psicoactivas. Dicho asunto fue tratado en el Comité Permanente de la Comisión Europea en marzo de 2019 y se acordó que la European Food Safety Authority realizase una evaluación de los riesgos toxicoló- gicos asociados al consumo oral, y recordaba que Nepal no estaba autorizada a exportarla a Europa1. En el mo- mento de escribirse este Punto de Vista no se ha publica- do dicho informe, pero existen más de 90 publicaciones haciendo referencia a la toxicidad aguda por sobredosis de su consumo con ﬁnes recreacionales, terapéuticos o incluso autolíticos.



La miel de Himalaya, más conocida como mad ho- ney (inglés) o deli bal (turco), la producen abejas gigan- tes que obtienen néctar de la ﬂor del rododendro, en concreto Rhododendron ponticum y luteum. Este crece en Turquía (al este del Mar Negro), Nepal (Himalaya) y otras muchas partes del mundo. El principio activo tóxi- co es la GTX, antes llamada andromedotoxina, y se han aislado 25 isoformas diferentes, siendo la GTX-I, GTX-II y GTX-III las más tóxicas...

Language: es