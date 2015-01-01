|
Bowles DR, Canseco JA, Alexander TD, Schroeder GD, Hecht AC, Vaccaro AR. Curr. Rev. Musculoskelet. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32691363
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Particularly common in collision sports such as American football or rugby, stingers are a traumatic transient neuropraxia of a cervical nerve root(s) or brachial plexus that may last anywhere from minutes to hours. This review summarizes the knowledge on the diagnosis and management of stingers in college and professional collision athletes by providing an overview of their epidemiology and pathophysiology, followed by a discussion on current treatment guidelines and return-to-play recommendations.
Spinal cord injury; Brachial plexopathy; Burner; Return-to-play; Sport injuries; Stinger; Team physician