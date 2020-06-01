Abstract

Background Childhood maltreatment (CM) significantly increases the risk of adulthood psychopathology. Interplay between susceptible genetic variations and CM contributes to the occurrence of depression. This review aims to systematically synthesize the relationships between genetic variations and depression among those exposed to CM.



METHODS Electronic databases and gray literature to March 31st, 2020 were searched for literature on the topic of depression and CM limited to English-language. Data extraction and quality assessment of key study characteristics were conducted. Qualitative approaches were used to synthesize the findings.



RESULTS The initial search resulted in 9185 articles. A total of 29 articles that met the eligibility criteria were included in this review. High heterogeneity was identified regarding the study sample ages, candidate genes and SNPs, the categorization of CM and depression. The findings of this review include several frequently studied genes (5-HTTLPR, CRHR1, BDNF, CREB1, FKBP5, IL1B, NTRK2, and OXTR). Both consistent and inconsistent findings were identified. Overall, the interplay of CM with CREB1-rs2253206 significantly increased the risk of depression. In contrast, CRHR1-TCA haplotype (rs7209436, rs4792887, rs110402), CRHR1-rs17689882, and CRHR1-rs110402 showed protective effects on depression and depressive symptoms among individuals with a history of maltreatment. Limitations Due to clinical and methodological diversity of the studies a qualitative approach was used.



CONCLUSION This review firstly provides a comprehensive overview of the interplay between CM and genetic variations in adult depression. Future etiological explorations should focus on the above-identified genes for down-stream exploration and address the issues and challenges of gene by environment studies.

