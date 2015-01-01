|
BACKGROUND: Depression continues to be a public health crisis for young adults. For high school students, past research has identified trauma as a significant predictor of depression. Congruent with the theory of cumulative stress, the present study hypothesized that the effect of sexual assault on depression would be stronger among lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) students than among their straight peers.
adolescents; sexual assault; depression; LGBT; gender roles; high school students; sexual minority