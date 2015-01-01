|
Berman AL. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32693703
PURPOSE: Studies of college and university student suicide have identified predictors only of suicide ideation and attempts and have relied solely on self-report data. This study explores risk factors observed in the last 30 days of life of college and university students who died by suicide, compared to those of high school and middle school students.
College students; suicide; near-term risk factors