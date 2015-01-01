|
Citation
|
Sakurada K, Ohta H. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2020; 47: e101761.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32702607
|
Abstract
|
On the battlefields of Syria, many innocent civilians have been killed or injured by sarin poisoning. In Malaysia in February 2017, a North Korean man was assassinated with VX at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. In the face of such threats, a more effective antidote against organophosphonate acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibitors is needed, one that can freely penetrate into the central nervous system (CNS) through the blood-brain barrier (BBB).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
2-Pyridinealdoxime methiodide (2-PAM); 4-[(Hydroxyimino)methyl]-1-octylpyridinium bromide (4-PAO); Blood–brain barrier (BBB); Organophosphonate acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibitors; Oxime; Sarin