OBJECTIVES:

To report a case series of children presenting with episodes of abrupt onset psychotic symptoms presumably linked to pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infection (PANDAS) and pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome (PANS).



Methods:

Children/adolescents were selected among the group of individuals affected by clinical diagnosis of PANDAS/PANS. One group was selected by affected individuals coming from the Center UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School, New Jersey, USA and the other from the Department of Pediatrics Catania University, Italy. Child health Questionnaire Parent form 50 was given to parents to describe children's quality of life.



Results:

Among the group of individuals with PANDAS/PANS disorders, eight children/adolescents were selected, six coming from the UMDNJ-New Jersey and two from Catania, University centers showing among the other typical manifestations severe episodes of abrupt onset of psychotic symptoms.



Conclusions:

Severe psychotic symptoms may be considered one among the other neuropsychiatric clinical manifestations presenting in individuals with PANDAS/PANS syndromes.

