Abstract

The intergenerational effects of trauma resulting from torture and war are complex and multi-faceted and have important implications for the family system. The current study aimed to identify key relationships between refugee maternal caregiver exposure to torture, mental health, and physical health with maternal-reported youth adjustment. Ninety-six Karen maternal caregivers originating from Burma and resettled in the United States participated in a cross-sectional, explanatory mixed methods study. Maternal mental health distress was found to mediate the relationship betweenmaternal torture experiences and youth adjustment, R2 = .357. Physical health problems was found to moderate the degree to which mental health distress mediated the relationship between torture and war trauma experiences and youth adjustment, R2 = .409. The current study is significant in that it enhances our mechanistic understanding of factors relevant to the intergenerational effects of trauma within families where maternal caregivers experienced trauma from torture and/or war.

