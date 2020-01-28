|
Bahraini NH, Matarazzo BB, Barry CN, Post EP, Forster JE, Dollar KM, Dobscha SK, Brenner LA. Implement. Sci. 2020; 15(1): e58.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32698812
BACKGROUND: In 2018, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) mandated implementation of a national suicide risk identification strategy (Risk ID). The goal of Risk ID is to improve the detection and management of suicide risk by standardizing suicide risk screening and evaluation enterprise-wide. In order to ensure continuous quality improvement (QI), ongoing evaluation and targeted interventions to improve implementation of Risk ID are needed. Moreover, given that facilities will vary with respect to implementation needs and barriers, the dose and type of intervention needed may vary across facilities. Thus, the objective of this study is to examine the effectiveness of an adaptive implementation strategy to improve the uptake of suicide risk screening and evaluation in VHA ambulatory care settings. In addition, this study will examine specific factors that may impact the uptake of suicide risk screening and evaluation and the adoption of different implementation strategies. This protocol describes the stepped implementation approach and proposed evaluation plan.
