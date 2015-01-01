|
Citation
|
Pițur S, Miu AC. Cogn. Emot. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32698695
|
Abstract
|
While childhood maltreatment has been consistently associated with a high risk for psychopathology, the mechanisms underlying this relation are still unclear. Dysfunctional emotion regulation has been singled out as a potential mechanism and recent perspectives emphasise the importance of measuring flexibility over habitual patterns of regulating strategies when assessing it. The present study has investigated the relation between childhood maltreatment and expressive flexibility, the ability to control emotional expression according to situational demands. Participants completed a retrospective self-report maltreatment questionnaire, which measured levels of childhood abuse and neglect, and an experimental task, which measured expressive flexibility. Depressive symptoms and trait anxiety were also evaluated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emotion regulation; childhood maltreatment; Childhood adversity; expressive flexibility; psychopathology