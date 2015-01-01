|
Citation
|
Yabuuchi K, Hirano M, Senoo T, Kishi N, Ishikawa M. Sensors (Basel) 2020; 20(14): e4035.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32698522
|
Abstract
|
LEDs are widely employed as traffic lights. Because most LED traffic lights are driven by alternative power, they blink at high frequencies, even at twice their frequencies. We propose a method to detect a traffic light from images captured by a high-speed camera that can recognize a blinking traffic light. This technique is robust under various illuminations because it can detect traffic lights by extracting information from the blinking pixels at a specific frequency. The method is composed of six modules, which includes a band-pass filter and a Kalman filter. All the modules run simultaneously to achieve real-time processing and can run at 500 fps for images with a resolution of 800 × 600. This technique was verified on an original dataset captured by a high-speed camera under different illumination conditions such as a sunset or night scene. The recall and accuracy justify the generalization of the proposed detection system. In particular, it can detect traffic lights with a different appearance without tuning parameters and without datasets having to be learned.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
high-speed camera; image processing; intelligent vehicles; real-time systems; traffic light detection