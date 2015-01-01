Abstract

LEDs are widely employed as traffic lights. Because most LED traffic lights are driven by alternative power, they blink at high frequencies, even at twice their frequencies. We propose a method to detect a traffic light from images captured by a high-speed camera that can recognize a blinking traffic light. This technique is robust under various illuminations because it can detect traffic lights by extracting information from the blinking pixels at a specific frequency. The method is composed of six modules, which includes a band-pass filter and a Kalman filter. All the modules run simultaneously to achieve real-time processing and can run at 500 fps for images with a resolution of 800 × 600. This technique was verified on an original dataset captured by a high-speed camera under different illumination conditions such as a sunset or night scene. The recall and accuracy justify the generalization of the proposed detection system. In particular, it can detect traffic lights with a different appearance without tuning parameters and without datasets having to be learned.

