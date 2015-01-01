|
Zamani Sani SH, Fathirezaie Z, Sadeghi-Bazargani H, Badicu G, Ebrahimi S, Grosz RW, Sadeghi Bahmani D, Brand S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(14): e5238.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32698490
BACKGROUND: Iran has serious problems with traffic-related injuries and death. A major reason for traffic accidents is cognitive failure due to deficits in attention. In this study, we investigated the associations between traffic violations, traffic accidents, symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), age, and on an attentional network task in a sample of Iranian adults.
age; traffic violations; traffic accidents; attention-deficit/hyperactivity (ADHD); attentional network task; driving behavior