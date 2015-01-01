Abstract

In China, suicide accounts for twenty-six percent of all suicides worldwide; however, researches on the suicidal ideation among older people living alone in the rural region are few. We performed a cross-sectional study to explore the prevalence and influence factors of suicidal ideation, and provide a theoretical basis for suicide prevention among older people living alone in rural region.695 older people living alone in rural region were selected by using stratified cluster sampling. Chi-square for categorical variables, T-test for continuous variables, and path analysis were conducted to statistical analysis.The prevalence of suicidal ideation among the elderly living alone in rural China was 23.6%. Path analyses showed that depression had the most substantial influence on suicidal ideation among the elderly living alone, it was also as a mediator between physical, economic status, social support, anxiety, and suicidal ideation; anxiety and social support had both direct and indirect influence on suicidal ideation; physical status and economic status had indirection impact.The incidence of suicidal ideation among the elderly living alone was high in Dangtu county. Psychological disorders (anxiety and depression) had the strongest impact on suicidal ideation. Strategies and measures targeting these relevant factors (economic status, physical status, and social support) should be taken to reduce the burdens of suicidal ideation among the elderly living alone in China.

Language: en