Abstract

In clinical practice, physicians deal with patients who complain of severe traumas, such as physical or sexual abuse. Trauma can lead to mortality or physical disability; besides, stressful events can also cause psychological trauma. Psychiatrists and specialists in other disciplines, treat the patients according to this narrative and trust in patient histories. Doctors should consider another diagnosis, especially when the patient's history does not match the results of the examinations and paraclinical findings.



Keywords: Artificially-induced, factitious, factitious disorder, simulated disorder, Munchausen

