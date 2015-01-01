Abstract

Childhood maltreatment experiences are risk factors for externalizing and internalizing symptoms, as well as substance abuse problems during adolescence. In the present study, we administered structured interviews to 394 adolescents receiving outpatient substance abuse treatment services (280 males; Myears = 16.33; SDyears = 1.15). K-means cluster analysis was used to examine: (a) the co-patterning of childhood maltreatment experiences and past-year externalizing symptoms (for drug and alcohol abuse and dependence, conduct disorder); (b) between-cluster differences in serious internalizing problems (for past-year anxiety and depression symptoms and current distress); and (c) gender differences in these relations. Both similarities and differences were identified in maltreatment-externalizing behavior patterns and relations with serious internalizing problems across gender groups. Childhood maltreatment and subsequent psychopathology have implications for the adaptation and delivery of substance abuse treatment services to boys and girls to improve their engagement and treatment outcomes.

