Citation
Chan KTK, Marsack-Topolewski C. Child Adolesc. Soc. Work J. 2020; 37(4): 397-409.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
|
The opioid crisis is a public health emergency in the United States, with staggering financial and social costs to society. Nonmedical prescription opioid use (NMPOU) disproportionately impacts adolescents, with opioid-related mortality rates increasing for female adolescents. Past research has linked opioid misuse to mental health problems, and adolescents have the highest prevalence of substance use and mental health disorders compared with other age cohorts. This study examined the relationship of adolescent NMPOU with having a major depressive episode (MDE), stratified by gender. This study used data from the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), and included 11,489 respondents aged 12 to 17. Multivariate logistic regression analyses using survey design weights were used to examine the effect of past-year NMPOU with the odds of having a past-year major depressive episode.
