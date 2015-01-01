|
Hassett MR, Kim B. J. Crime Justice 2020; 43(3): 342-361.
(Copyright © 2020, Midwestern Criminal Justice Association, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
A small but growing number of studies has explored the attitudes about this campus carry policy held by campus community members. The current study expands on the literature on this topic by examining criminologist attitudes. More specifically, this study aimed to investigate the level of support for permitting firearms on campus and to what degree do specific predictors impact criminologists' views towards the policy. Using survey data collected from a total of 1,554 criminologists, we found that the criminologists in our sample were overwhelmingly opposed to the idea of permitting concealed carry on college campuses.
Campus carry; criminologists; gun attitude; school violence