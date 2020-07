Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Emerging adulthood often entails heightened risk-taking, including risky drinking, and research is needed to guide intervention development and delivery. This study adapted Respondent Driven Sampling, a peer-driven recruitment method, to a digital platform (d-RDS) and evaluated its utility to recruit community-dwelling emerging adult (EA) risky drinkers, who are under-served and more difficult to reach for assessment and intervention than their college student peers.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Community-dwelling EA risky drinkers (N = 357) were recruited using d-RDS (M age = 23.6 years, 64.0% women). Peers recruited peers in an iterative fashion. Participants completed a web-based cross-sectional survey of drinking practices and problems and associated risk and protective factors.



RESULTS: d-RDS successfully recruited EA risky drinkers. On average, the sample reported recent drinking exceeding low-risk drinking guidelines and 8.80 negative consequences in the past three months. Compared to age-matched respondents from the representative U.S. National Survey on Drug Use and Health, the sample reported more past month drinking days and more drinks consumed per drinking day (ps < 0.001). At higher consumption levels, predicted positive associations were found with lower education and receipt of public assistance.



CONCLUSIONS: Results supported the utility of d-RDS as a sampling method and grassroots platform for research and intervention with community-dwelling EA drinkers who are harder to reach than traditional college students. The study provides a method and lays an empirical foundation for extending efficacious alcohol brief interventions with college drinkers to this underserved population.

