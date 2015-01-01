Abstract

Maltreatment experiences alter brain development associated with emotion processing, and dysregulation of emotion may trigger mental health problems in maltreated people. However, studies revealing alterations in brain networks during cognitive reappraisal in victims of maltreatment are strikingly insufficient. In this study, 27 healthy subjects were recruited. The maltreatment experiences and positive reappraisal abilities were measured using the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form (CTQ-SF) and Cognitive Emotion Regulation Questionnaire (CERQ), respectively. A cognitive reappraisal task using the International Affective Picture System (IAPS) was designed for functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) experiments. Cognitive reappraisal induced more activities in the bilateral inferior parietal lobes and bilateral middle temporal gyri compared to the condition of "look" (false discovery rate (FDR) corrected p < 0.05). Furthermore, the left inferior parietal lobe and right middle temporal gyrus functionally interacted with components of the default mode network, including the precuneus and the posterior cingulate cortex. In residual analyses after controlling for age and depressive symptoms, the bilateral inferior parietal and middle temporal activities exhibited positive correlations with cognitive reappraisal abilities (all ps < 0.05), and emotional maltreatment experiences were negatively correlated with the left inferior parietal cortex, bilateral middle temporal cortex activities, and left inferior parietal lobe-posterior cingulate cortex connectivity (all ps < 0.05). We found that semantic networks were significant to cognitive reappraisal, especially reinterpretation, and negative effects of emotional maltreatment experiences on semantic network activities.

Language: en