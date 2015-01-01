Abstract

Internet- and mobile-based cognitive behavioral therapy (iCBT) might reduce suicidal ideation. However, recent meta-analyses found small effect sizes, and it remains unclear whether specific subgroups of participants experience beneficial or harmful effects. This is the study protocol for an individual participant meta-analysis (IPD-MA) aiming to determine the effectiveness of iCBT on suicidal ideation and identify moderators. We will systematically search CENTRAL, PsycINFO, Embase, and Pubmed for randomized controlled trials examining guided or self-guided iCBT for suicidality. All types of control conditions are eligible. Participants experiencing suicidal ideation will be included irrespective of age, diagnoses, or co-interventions. We will conduct a one-stage IPD-MA with suicidal ideation as the primary outcome, using a continuous measure, reliable improvement and deterioration, and response rate. Moderator analyses will be performed on participant-, study-, and intervention-level. Two independent reviewers will assess risk of bias and the quality of evidence using Cochrane's Risk of Bias Tool 2 and GRADE. This review was registered with OSF and is currently in progress. The IPD-MA will provide effect estimates while considering covariates and will offer novel insights into differential effects on a participant level. This will help to develop more effective, safe, and tailored digital treatment options for suicidal individuals.

