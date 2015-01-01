Abstract

BACKGROUND: Current research on concussion incidence in youth athletes (age <18 years) is small and limited by variability in injury reporting and diagnostic methodology.



HYPOTHESIS: Concussion injuries commonly occur in high school sports programs. The likelihood of concussion among student-athletes (aged 13-18 years) depends on the sport they are participating in as well as the sex of the athlete.



STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of all Hawaii high school athletes aged 13 to 18 years participating in 14 sports from 2011 through 2017 was performed as part of a statewide standardized concussion assessment and management program.



RESULTS: A total of 5993 concussions were identified among 92,966 athletes. The overall concussion rate was 0.96 (95% CI, 0.94-0.99). Girls' judo had the highest concussion rate (1.92; 95% CI, 1.68-2.17) followed by football (1.60; 95% CI, 1.53-1.66). The concussion rate for boys (1.0; 95% CI, 0.97-1.03) was higher than that for girls (0.91; 95% CI, 0.87-0.95); however, in 4 of the 5 sports in which both girls and boys participated, girls had a higher rate of concussion injury.



CONCLUSION: The likelihood of concussion among student-athletes aged 13 to 18 years may be higher than previously thought and varies depending on sport and sex.

CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Epidemiologic data on concussion injury in children and adolescents are useful in accurately determining the relative risks of high school sports participation and may be valuable in determining the appropriate allocation of health care and scholastic resources for student-athletes, as well as the impact of rule and training modifications designed to improve participant safety.

