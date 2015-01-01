|
Rassy J, Daneau D, Larue C, Rahme E, Low N, Lamarre S, Turecki G, Bonin JP, Racine H, Morin S, Dasgupta K, Renaud J, Lesage A. Arch. Suicide Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
PMID
32715983
CONTEXT: Audits conducted on medical records have been traditionally used in hospitals to assess and improve quality of medical care but have yet to be properly integrated and used for suicide prevention purposes. We aimed to (1) revise a quality of care grid and adapt it to an adult population of suicide attempters and (2) identify quality of care deficits in managing adult suicide attempters at the emergency department (ED) in two different Montreal university hospitals.
Language: en
emergency department; suicide; Audit; suicide attempt; Quality of care