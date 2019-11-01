Abstract

Accidents are the fourth cause of death, after heart disease, cancer and stroke, ±50 increases per year 100,000 population each year, 3% of the causes of death are due to direct spinal cord trauma, 2% due to multiple trauma. Attitudes or responses are very closely related to the handling of pre-hospital prevention of cervical injury in traffic accident patients because a positive response will affect the accuracy in handling pre-hospital prevention of cervical injury in traffic accident patients. This study aims to determine the relationship of perceptions with public attitudes about the handling of pre-hospital prevention of cervical injury in traffic accident patients in the village of Watdek, Southeast Maluku. The design of this study is a correlation with approach cross sectional. The sample size is 67 respondents. Sampling using simple random sampling, data collection using questionnaires and calculation processes using the test chi-square using SPSS 18.0 α 0.05 error. The results of this study showed that most 32 respondents had sufficient perceptions and 13 of them had negative attitudes in handling pre-hospitals cervical injury prevention and a small proportion of respondents (5 respondents) had good perceptions and positive attitudes. A good perception, especially in the pre-hospital treatment of cervical injury prevention in traffic accident patients will be intelligence, especially a positive response if you meet with an accidental community with the attitude that is in accordance with the first limping procedure in patients with cervical injury. So that the action can help patients before arriving at a health facility.

