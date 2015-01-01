Abstract

This meta-analysis examined whether theoretically and clinically relevant differences exist between male adolescents who have sexually offended against intrafamilial victims (AIV) and male adolescents who have sexually offended against extrafamilial victims (AEV). A total of 26 independent samples (8 published and 18 unpublished) that compared a total of 2169 AIV and 2852 AEV were analyzed. The results of this meta-analysis indicate that categorizing male adolescents who commit sexual offenses based on their relationship to victims is a meaningful distinction. We found that AIV presented with greater atypical sexual interests, increased sexual regulation issues, more severe family dysfunction, more extensive childhood maltreatment histories, and greater internalizing psychopathology than AEV. Conversely, AEV presented with more indicators of antisociality than AIV, suggesting that extrafamilial sexual offending might fit better with a generalist explanation of adolescent sexual offending.



FINDINGS highlight the value of assessing family dysfunction and maltreatment history, sexual development and regulation, and general delinquency factors to better understand adolescents who have committed a sexual offense.



Keywords: Juvenile justice

Language: en