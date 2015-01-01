Abstract

The Travel Time Information System (TTIS) is an Intelligent Traffic Control System installed in Poland. As is common, travel time is the only factor in the decision about rerouting traffic, while a route recommendation may consider multiple criteria, including road safety. The aim of the paper is to analyze the safety level of the entire road network when traffic is rerouted on paths with different road categories, intersection types, road environments, and densities of access points. Furthermore, a comparison between traffic operation and road safety performance was carried out, considering travel time and delay, and we predicted the number of crashes for each possible route. The results of the present study allow for maximizing safety or traffic operation characteristics, providing an effective tool in the management of the rural road system. The paper provides a methodology that can be transferred to other TTISs for real-time management of the road network.

