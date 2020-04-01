Abstract

Speeding is a major traffic violation and time pressure is one of the leading contributors to speeding. High-speed driving requires an immediate response to perilous events from the driver to avoid a crash. Reaction time is one of the important driving performance measures to assess the driver's response to the event. Therefore, the current study examined the influence of time pressure on reaction times of the drivers measured for two different perilous events (pedestrians crossing and obstacle overtaking). Eighty-five Indian licensed drivers participated in a driving simulation study designed for three different time pressure conditions: No Time Pressure (NTP), Low Time Pressure (LTP), and High Time Pressure (HTP). The survival analysis technique was used to model the effect of time pressure and driver characteristics with reaction times of the drivers. It was observed that drivers' reaction times decreased by 18% and 9% in LTP and 28% and 16% in HTP during the pedestrians crossing and obstacle overtaking events, respectively. Further, 1 m/second increase in approach speed resulted in 2% and 4% reduction in reaction times of the drivers in pedestrians crossing and obstacle overtaking events, respectively. Young drivers responded 21% faster than mature drivers during the pedestrians crossing event. Interestingly, sleeping hours and physical fitness played an important role in driver's reaction to the events. The drivers performing regular physical exercise and having minimum eight-hours of overnight sleep reacted 16% and 17% earlier in pedestrians crossing and obstacle overtaking events, respectively. The overall findings from this study showed enhanced stimulus-response behaviour of the drivers under time pressure driving conditions. The results obtained from the study can give new insight into various safety-related ITS applications.

Language: en