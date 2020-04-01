|
Tosi JD, Ledesma RD, Useche SA, Dorantes-Argandar G, Oviedo-Trespalacios O. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 72: 171-183.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
The Behaviour of Young Novice Drivers Scale (BYNDS) is a self-report instrument to assess risky driving behaviours among youth population. Although previous studies have offered evidences of reliability and validity for the BYNDS scores, results are not conclusive as regards its factor structure. The aim of this research was to assess the factor structure of the BYNDS via Confirmatory Factor Analyses (CFA). The BYNDS was administered to a sample of 832 drivers aged from 18 to 25 years (Argentina = 270, Colombia = 350, and Mexico = 212). Six models were examined: three derived from previous literature, one emerged from an exploratory factor analysis, a unidimensional model, and a bifactor model.
Language: en
Adolescent health; Argentina; Colombia; Confirmatory Factor Analysis; Mexico; Road Safety