Abstract

This study evaluated safety effects associated with converting traditional stop control (TSC) to all-way stop control (AWSC) at 53 intersections in Washington, DC. The study utilized an observational treatment group and a randomly selected comparison group. Negative binomial regression modeling was used to estimate the effect of AWSC conversion on crash outcomes, control for confounding factors, and check its statistical significance. The study also examined potential covariates that could influence AWSC crash outcomes, such as the number of legs of the intersection and the functional classification of the intersecting roads. This study found an overall 36% reduction in all crashes and a 42% reduction in injury crashes associated with converting intersections from TSC to AWSC. In addition, the study revealed a statistically significant reduction in right-angle crashes along with a statistically significant increase in straight hit pedestrian crashes. For all the other collision types, including right turn, left turn, rear-end, sideswipes, and bicycle crashes, no statistically significant coefficients were found. With many "Vision Zero" cities considering increased use of AWSC to help achieve their safety goals, it is important to understand and communicate the safety effects of AWSC.

