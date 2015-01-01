Abstract

This paper presents a methodology for enhancing discrete choice models for managed lane travel behavior with personal trip history. We refer to this process as personalization and the enhanced model as a personalized choice model. With the objective of better understanding managed lane choices and improving the model's prediction capability, personalization was carried out at two levels. First, we used each traveler's habits and travel experiences before each trip for constructing a set of explanatory variables that could be used with any model structure. Second, under a logit mixture framework, the distribution of random parameters was updated with Bayesian inference according to personal trip history. The structure of the parameter distribution explicitly considered preference variations across individuals (interpersonal heterogeneity), as well as preference variations across trips performed by the same individual (intrapersonal heterogeneity). The proposed methodology is especially relevant for modeling revealed preference (RP) data from automatic vehicle identification sensors, for which limited socioeconomic characteristics of travelers are available. An empirical study was conducted on an operational managed lane corridor near Dallas/Fort Worth Airport in Texas. Available trip records over a 5-month period were utilized. A hierarchical Bayes estimator was adopted for efficient model estimation. The results suggest significant inter- and intrapersonal heterogeneity and that the proposed personalization method improves the model's explanatory power and prediction capability. To the best of our knowledge, this paper represents the first introduction of personalization in managed lane choice behavior modeling and the first attempt to estimate intrapersonal heterogeneity with RP data.

