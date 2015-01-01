|
Citation
|
Marquet O, Ogletree SS, Hipp JA, Suau LJ, Horvath CB, Sinykin A, Floyd MF. Prev. Chronic Dis. 2020; 17: e73.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32730200
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Crime and the fear of crime can be a barrier to park use, and locations of crimes can have varied effects. Unsafe areas in or around the park, around the residence, or along the route to the park can alter park use behavior. Our study aimed to examine associations between objective measures of types and location of crimes and park use behaviors.
Language: en