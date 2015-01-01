SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pengpid S, Peltzer K. BMC Pediatr. 2020; 20(1): e357.

10.1186/s12887-020-02252-0

32727441

BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to assess the trends in the prevalence of various health indicators among adolescents in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

METHODS: Nationally representative data were analysed from 24,220 in-school adolescents (median age = 14 years) that took part in three cross-sectional surveys (2005, 2010 and 2016) of the "UAE Global School-Based Student Health Survey (GSHS)".

RESULTS: Significant improvements were identified among both girls and boys in the reduction of being physically attacked, inadequate fruit intake, inadequate vegetable consumption, loneliness, and among girls only poor oral hygiene (< 2 times tooth brushing/day) and among boys only, experiencing hunger and in physical fight. Significant rises were identified among both girls and boys in the prevalence of bullying victimization, overweight or obesity, leisure-time sedentary behaviour, injury and inconsistent washing hands prior to eating, and among boys only obesity and among girls only inadequate physical activity, and school truancy.

CONCLUSIONS: Several reductions but even more increases of poor health indicators were identified over three cross-sectional surveys during a period of 11 years emphasizing the need for enhanced health promotion activities in this adolescent school population.


Injury; Obesity; Health indicators; Hygiene; Mental health violence; Protective factors

