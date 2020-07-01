CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Uppuluri A, Bhagat N, Langer PD. Ophthalmology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Ophthalmology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32735905
Abstract
In a national database, 8.9% of patients with acute open globe injury suffered a concurrent orbital floor fracture, an association significantly impacted by demographics, classification of globe injury, medical history, and status of globe preservation.
Language: en